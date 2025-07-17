Tribute to George Strait w/ Southern County Line

Mo's.webp

Tribute to George Strait featuring Derek Spence & Southern County Line

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music as Derek Spence & Southern County Line pay tribute to the King of Country, George Strait, on Saturday, August 9th.

  • $25 - Reserved Seats
  • $20 - Advance General Admission Seats are Standing room Only ($25 Day of Show)

Tables are sold as package deals.

For Reserve seats call 281-392-3499

Doors open at 7:30PM, show begins at 9:30

Mo's Place Kingsland Boulevard 21940 Kingsland Boulevard 21940, Katy, Texas 77450
281-392-3499
https://www.outhousetickets.com/events/mos-place-george-strait-tribute-2
