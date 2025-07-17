Tribute to George Strait w/ Southern County Line

Tribute to George Strait featuring Derek Spence & Southern County Line
Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music as Derek Spence & Southern County Line pay tribute to the King of Country, George Strait, on Saturday, August 9th.
- $25 - Reserved Seats
- $20 - Advance General Admission Seats are Standing room Only ($25 Day of Show)
Tables are sold as package deals.
For Reserve seats call 281-392-3499
Doors open at 7:30PM, show begins at 9:30
Mo's Place Kingsland Boulevard 21940 Kingsland Boulevard 21940, Katy, Texas 77450
