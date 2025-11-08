i Tri Chili Cook Off
to
Katy Beer Garden 5345 E 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Join us for the first year of our annual i Tri Chili Cook Off on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Katy Beer Garden! Enjoy cooking your favorite chili, drink beer, watch college football, and see if your chili wins 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Place. Here are the requirements for teams:
$50 Entry Fee
Must Use 1 Pint of Beer From Katy Beer Garden (Your Choice of Beer, Our Donation)
Each Team Receives A Pitcher Of Beer
Must Be Cooked On Site
Each Team Must Make 4 Gallons Of Chili For Judging
All Teams Will Receive 3oz Serving Cups For Judging
Each Team Member Receive Event Shirt
Awards Will Be Given For 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place For Traditional and Vegetarian Chili
All Teams Entered Will Receive Further Rules & Requirements Once They Register
General Entry Tickets Will Be Sold, Each Entry Will Receive 3 Judging Tickets.
Info
Katy Beer Garden