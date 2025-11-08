Join us for the first year of our annual i Tri Chili Cook Off on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Katy Beer Garden! Enjoy cooking your favorite chili, drink beer, watch college football, and see if your chili wins 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Place. Here are the requirements for teams:

$50 Entry Fee

Must Use 1 Pint of Beer From Katy Beer Garden (Your Choice of Beer, Our Donation)

Each Team Receives A Pitcher Of Beer

Must Be Cooked On Site

Each Team Must Make 4 Gallons Of Chili For Judging

All Teams Will Receive 3oz Serving Cups For Judging

Each Team Member Receive Event Shirt

Awards Will Be Given For 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place For Traditional and Vegetarian Chili

All Teams Entered Will Receive Further Rules & Requirements Once They Register

General Entry Tickets Will Be Sold, Each Entry Will Receive 3 Judging Tickets.