Trees of Ft. Bend County

“Trees of Fort Bend County”

Stacey Earley and Allison Dewees - Ft. Bend County Master Gardeners

Are you interested in finding a new tree to plant in your yard or how to take better care of your existing yard trees? If so, then this program is for you!

This program will cover how to plant, prune and take of your new tree during the first two years.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

To help you in picking a new tree for your yard, following the program, we will take a 30–40 minute walk around Willow Fork Park to view 12 different trees we have in the park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free, family–friendly activity for all ages.