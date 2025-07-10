Treasured Talents Summer Camp

Westland Baptist Church 1407 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494

This 3-day adventure filled camp gives children with special needs a joyful space to explore their gifts, discover new talents, and shine just as they are using tools such as art, craft, STEM and archery.

Through this program, crafted by experienced and committed Katy ISD specialists, this camp will nurture, encourage and empower these amazing children to unveil their God-given talents.

Every child was made for something wonderful — and this summer, we’re here to help them find it

Camp kicks off each day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday, we close with the YaraStar Birthday Bash, a joyful family celebration where campers and their family can laugh, play, and celebrate together.

Art, family friendly
Christian
