The Toasted Nutcracker Experience

to

Toasted Yolk Cafe 98 West Grand Parkway South #100 , Katy, Texas 77494

The 3rd annual Toasted Nutcracker Experience hosted by The Toasted Yolk Café Katy, benefiting the Armor of Hope Foundation, will be held this year on November 9 & 10, 2023. Eat, drink, and be merry at this shop ‘till you drop event. Enjoy a fun filled day of shopping at the Nutcracker Market – NRG Stadium – A Sparkling Wonderland with our all-inclusive hassle-free experience for only $75 which includes:

• Breakfast buffet @ The Toasted Yolk Café

• Two mimosas

• Raffle ticket

• Roundtrip transportation on a luxury bus

• Front door delivery (no parking or parking cost)

• General admission Nutcracker Market ticket

Our round-trip luxury buses leave the Toasted Yolk on both days at 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM. Buses leave NRG Stadium back to the Toasted Yolk Katy at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. All net proceeds will go towards helping improve the lives of children both locally and internationally. Tickets and times are limited, so make sure you check us out at https://armorofhopefoundation.org/eat-drink-and-be-merry/ to reserve your seat today!

About Armor of Hope Foundation:

Building awareness and advocation on a broad range of children’s issues, including education, food security, and health and nutrition, Armor of Hope focuses on providing resources to make a difference and build hope for the future. For more information visit: https://armorofhopefoundation.org/

Info

Toasted Yolk Cafe 98 West Grand Parkway South #100 , Katy, Texas 77494
Fundraiser, Market
903-508-1800
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Toasted Nutcracker Experience - 2023-11-09 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Toasted Nutcracker Experience - 2023-11-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Toasted Nutcracker Experience - 2023-11-09 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Toasted Nutcracker Experience - 2023-11-09 08:00:00 ical