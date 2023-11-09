The Toasted Nutcracker Experience

× Expand Cyril Thomas It's Never Too Early to Get Toasted

The 3rd annual Toasted Nutcracker Experience hosted by The Toasted Yolk Café Katy, benefiting the Armor of Hope Foundation, will be held this year on November 9 & 10, 2023. Eat, drink, and be merry at this shop ‘till you drop event. Enjoy a fun filled day of shopping at the Nutcracker Market – NRG Stadium – A Sparkling Wonderland with our all-inclusive hassle-free experience for only $75 which includes:

• Breakfast buffet @ The Toasted Yolk Café

• Two mimosas

• Raffle ticket

• Roundtrip transportation on a luxury bus

• Front door delivery (no parking or parking cost)

• General admission Nutcracker Market ticket

Our round-trip luxury buses leave the Toasted Yolk on both days at 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM. Buses leave NRG Stadium back to the Toasted Yolk Katy at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. All net proceeds will go towards helping improve the lives of children both locally and internationally. Tickets and times are limited, so make sure you check us out at https://armorofhopefoundation.org/eat-drink-and-be-merry/ to reserve your seat today!

About Armor of Hope Foundation:

Building awareness and advocation on a broad range of children’s issues, including education, food security, and health and nutrition, Armor of Hope focuses on providing resources to make a difference and build hope for the future. For more information visit: https://armorofhopefoundation.org/