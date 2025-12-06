× Expand Vegan Donut & Gelato Green Christmas Party Flyer - 1 Tis The Season To Be Vegan

We're getting ready for Christmas and the Houston community is invited to our upcoming free event - Tis The Season To Be Vegan!

Local plantbased celebrity Chef Hannah Kaminsky, as well as guest speaker Meagan Se representing Houston's very own pig sanctuary Houston Mini Pig Rescue and Farm Sanctuary, will be here to show what being a hero to animal friends means.

FREE entry, FREE food & drink, prizes & kids WELCOME! Hop on over to our events page to see all that we have lined up for you.

Ways to RSVP:

Facebook - Select Going

https://www.facebook.com/share/1JtCWwUVL4/

EventBrite (recommended for large parties):

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tis-the-season-to-be-vegan-tickets-1956879893439