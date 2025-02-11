Tips on Caregiving Event

Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will present “The Truth About Caregiving” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members -- on Friday, February 21, beginning at 10:30 am, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.

Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will moderate a panel of experts who will talk about the emotional and physical impact of caregiving.

Hear about self-care strategies to avoid burnout and the importance of support networks and resources that can help caregivers manage their responsibilities. Learn how to manage specific challenges like dementia and mobility issues and get tips on handling the financial aspects of caregiving.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).