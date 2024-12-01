Timeless Travelers: Wendish Heritage Museum

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to the Wendish Heritage Museum. The Texas Wendish Heritage Museum preserves the history of the Texas Wends, Slavic immigrants from Lusatia, an area in eastern Germany. The bus will be departing on Tuesday, January 14, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Registration runs December 30-January 4, 2025. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+).