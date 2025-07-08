Timeless HTX has quickly risen to become one of today’s most sought after and beloved variety

bands in the Houston music scene. Bringing decades of professionalism and experience to the

table, they set fire to each venue they perform at with their charismatic stage presence and

phenomenally versatile musicianship. Their song catalog covers several genres that are sure to

make you dance harder, sing louder, and “party like it’s 1999.” Frontman Paul Kreuzer has

performed and recorded with some of the best in the business including Huey Lewis and the

News, George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Lonestar.