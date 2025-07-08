Timeless HTX has quickly risen to become one of today’s most sought after and beloved variety
bands in the Houston music scene. Bringing decades of professionalism and experience to the
table, they set fire to each venue they perform at with their charismatic stage presence and
phenomenally versatile musicianship. Their song catalog covers several genres that are sure to
make you dance harder, sing louder, and “party like it’s 1999.” Frontman Paul Kreuzer has
performed and recorded with some of the best in the business including Huey Lewis and the
News, George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Lonestar.
Info
Willow Fork Drainage District
Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Fun, Live Music, Music