The Three Musketeers Performance

× Expand Adyson Owens and Madeline Catena Three Musketeers Poster

Katy Theatre is thrilled to present our production of The Three Musketeers. This adaptation of the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas is a tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and above all, honor.

Commissioned by the world famous Bristol Old Vic, it tells the story of a brother and sister, d’Artagnan and Sabine, who sets off for Paris in search of adventure. D’Artagnan hopes to join the valiant King’s Musketeers. Sabine, meanwhile, is being sent to a convent school, but decides quickly that it’s not for her. She’d rather fight by her brother’s side.

Cardinal Richelieu has different plans for both of them, but with their new best friends, Athos, Porthos and Aramis by their sides, they save the day for king and country.

Dumas broke all the rules with this one, combining heroism and comedy in equal measure, and the critics agree that this is the best adaptation of the novel ever written.