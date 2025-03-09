Things to Know from an Academic Advisor

As an incoming college student, many of you might have questions about how to begin your academic journey. What classes should you take? What classes are required, and when should you take them? Who do you turn to? Navigating a college campus is difficult enough, but it doesn't have to be something you do alone. We will be discussing the benefits of academic advising in college, presented by a former academic advisor. Come join us on Friday, March 14, at 3 PM with any inquiries!