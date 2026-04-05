The Texas Association of First Responders 7th Annual Wild Game Cook-Off and Rodeo

The Texas Association of First Responders is hosting its 17th Annual Charity Wild Game Cook-Off & Rodeo happening April 10–11, 2026 at the Waller County Fairgrounds, with live concerts featuring The Charlie Lucas Band and The Duderinos.

The Texas Association of First Responders is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization created to assist first responders injured in the line of duty.

If you or your business would like to donate, sponsor, or help us build a basket, please get in touch with us. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference and is greatly appreciated.

Please see the attached flyers for event and sponsorship information. Thank you so much for supporting this amazing cause!

For more information, please see the attached flyer or contact Sarah Holland, Director, 832-971-6133 or by email at rahoho98@yahoo.com.

#TAFR #SilentAuction #SupportFirstResponders #CharityEvent #WallerCounty #CookOffAndRodeo

**We are currently seeking silent auction donations, gift basket sponsors, and monetary donations for this event.

We are hoping to put together themed baskets such as:

Cat basket

Dog basket

Kids basket

Lottery ticket basket

Liquor / mini liquor basket

Car care basket

Movie night basket

Beauty basket

First responder / organization-themed basket

We would be so grateful for:

Full gift baskets

Individual basket items

Gift cards

Monetary donations

Business sponsors