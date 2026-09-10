St. Paul's Fall Festival and Craft Show

This will be St. Paul’s 15th Annual Fall Festival & Craft Show! It is a day of fun and food for the whole Katy community. Join us Saturday, October 3rd from 9am to 3pm! It is a great time to get a head start on Christmas shopping, enjoy exciting children’s activities, and eat delicious BBQ sandwiches. This year, Katy Elks Lodge is preparing and selling food including hot dogs and pork or brisket sandwiches from 11am to 2pm. We have tons of vendors selling a wide range of fares and an expanded FREE children’s area with the return of the train and other fun activities!

We hope to see you there!

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

5373 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

VENDORS: Please see our application on our website. All contact information is there. We will NOT contact you through Facebook at all. Please only contact us through information on the application. http://www.stpaulskaty.org/fall-festival-craft-show/