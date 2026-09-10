The Business Blueprint - Katy Business Networking

Join us for a free business seminar designed to help you grow and streamline your operations. Explore a variety of vendors offering essential services every business needs, gain insights from a dynamic guest panel of industry experts and connect with fellow professionals during dedicated networking time. Whether you're launching, scaling, or refining your business, this event offers valuable resources and meaningful connections—all at no cost.

Attendees will get an opportunity to enter in a drawing for TWO complimentary tickets to the Texans vs Colts game on Nov 19th!