The Beauty Within: Hip Hop Dance

Rosie Barron from the Young Audiences of Houston will help youth realize that the beauty within Hip Hop is in themselves, instilling values, confidence and motivation to stand out and stand apart while teaching a clean style of Hip-Hop dance that is fun and challenging at the same time.

Barron began exploring the art of dance as a child and has never stopped. She has had formal training in Ballet from the Houston Ballet, Modern from METdance, and also taken Hip Hop classes at Planet Funk for several years.

Refreshments and program presenter fees are provided through the support of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.