Thanksgiving Day Turkey Dash

Katy YMCA Turkey Dash expects 6,000 participants Thanksgiving morning

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — About 6,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the 24th annual Katy YMCA Turkey Dash on Thanksgiving Day, continuing a holiday tradition that has raised more than $3.5 million to support local YMCA programs.

The event, presented by Houston Methodist West Hospital, will take place Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch, 22807 Westheimer Parkway.

Organizers are preparing for another record turnout after 5,487 people participated in 2025. Thousands of additional spectators, volunteers and community supporters are also expected.

The Turkey Dash features a timed 10K run, a timed 5K run and walk, and two 1-mile events designed for children and families. All finishers will receive commemorative medals.

The race-day schedule includes:

7 a.m.: Turkey Tailgate opens

Turkey Tailgate opens 7:30 a.m.: Timed 10K run

Timed 10K run 7:50 a.m.: Timed 5K run/walk

Timed 5K run/walk 9:15 a.m.: 1-mile kids race for ages 3-12

1-mile kids race for ages 3-12 9:30 a.m.: 1-mile family run/walk

1-mile family run/walk 9:30 a.m.: 5K and 10K awards ceremony

The Turkey Tailgate, which opens at 7 a.m., will feature live music, entertainment, local businesses, community organizations, giveaways and a children's activity area.The celebration is open to the public, including those who are not participating in the races.

Race supports YMCA programs

Over its 24-year history, the Turkey Dash has raised more than $3.5 million for the Katy Area YMCAs.

Proceeds support the organization's Annual Campaign, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families who might otherwise be unable to afford YMCA programs and services.

Programs benefiting from the fundraising include swimming lessons, water safety education, youth sports, summer camps, after-school enrichment, teen leadership programs and activities for seniors.

The YMCA is also seeking local business sponsors and vendors for the event. Sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $15,000, while businesses can reserve Turkey Tailgate vendor booths for $500.

Save $5 on Katy YMCA Turkey Dash registration

Register for the Katy YMCA Turkey Dash through the event's official website. Covering Katy readers can save $5 per person when registering for the Katy YMCA Turkey Dash. Simply enter promo code CK526 at checkout to receive the discount.

Registration prices increase Nov. 21, so register early for the lowest available price. Registration closes Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m. There will be no race-day registration.

Participants can pick up race packets at the Monty Ballard YMCA during the following times:

Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to noon

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4-7 p.m.

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25: 2-6 p.m.

2-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26: 6:45-8 a.m.

Parking Information, Volunteer and Sponsorship opportunities,

Parking will be available across the street at The Fellowship and the Villagio Town Center parking garage.

Complimentary shuttle service will operate from the Super Target parking lot at 23710 Westheimer Parkway from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Motorists should expect temporary traffic restrictions along the race routes Thanksgiving morning. Roads are scheduled to begin reopening at 10 a.m.

Registration, volunteer opportunities and additional race information are available at Katy YMCA Turkey Dash registration.

Businesses interested in sponsorship or vendor opportunities can contact race director Joseph Charba at Joseph.Charba@ymcahouston.org.