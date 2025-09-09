Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.54.17 AM.png

Teen Superhero Film Society

Grab your cape and join us for an epic journey through the world of superheroes! Each month we’ll watch a different superhero movie or TV show, share fan theories, and dive into comic book origins and character backstories. Snacks provided! Please note that we will be showing PG-13 rated films and shows. Participants must be between the ages of 13-18. 

The featured film for September 16th will be: Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Parents: Check out this link for Common Sense Media information about the movie.

Info

Harris County Public Library

Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Education, Fun
