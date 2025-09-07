MML.webp

Teen Advisory Board and “Creepy Eyes” Coloring Craft for Teens and Tweens

Due to Early Voting this event will take place in the public library space.

What is a Teen Advisory Board (TAB)? A group of teen volunteers who meet monthly with theTeen librarian to offer input on teen and tween library services and programs. Grades 6 to 12.

TAB Tuesday, October 28, 4:15 PM - 4:45 PM.

It’s not just a coloring sheet if you turn it into “creepy eyes” art! All supplies provided to createan image whose eyes follow you wherever you go in the room! Grades 4 to 12, Tuesday,October 28, 4:45 PM – 5:30 PM.

Info

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library 1815 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
Fun
832-927-7860
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Advisory Board and “Creepy Eyes” Coloring Craft for Teens and Tweens - 2025-10-28 16:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Advisory Board and “Creepy Eyes” Coloring Craft for Teens and Tweens - 2025-10-28 16:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Advisory Board and “Creepy Eyes” Coloring Craft for Teens and Tweens - 2025-10-28 16:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Advisory Board and “Creepy Eyes” Coloring Craft for Teens and Tweens - 2025-10-28 16:15:00 ical