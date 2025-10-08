Meet our Tai Chi instructor, Shi fu Whit.

Shi fu has headed up our tai chi program for a successful 10yrs.

The class is open to all ages and all levels. Through the years, the classes have been used by people who have had balance issues, advanced athletes, the Cinco Ranch High School track team, mom’s, kids and anyone wanting to achieve calm, focus, balance and an overall wellness oriented lifestyle. Our instructor, Shi fu Whit McClendon, has 40yrs of experience in Northern Mantis Kung Fu. Whit is a 6th degree Black Sash, Brazilian Jui-Jitsu Black Belt, Chen Taiji, Krav Maga Instructor and 2 time National AAU Shuai Jiao Sliver Medalist to name only a few of his accomplishments. Shi fu Whit is also the owner of Jade Mountain Martial Arts.

*As with any exercise program, consult your doctor before taking tai chi.*

Our tai chi classes are free to the public and made possible by the Willow Fork Drainage District. You can join us every Saturday at 8:30am

* Class dates and times are subject to change due to weather and holidays. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.