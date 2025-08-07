Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese practice that centers the body, mind, and spirit.

The class begins with basic breathing exercises that gently improve fitness, help relieve stress, and promote good balance. Movements can be adjusted for almost any fitness level.

After warmups, we will go over a short form based on the Yang style of Tai Chi. Everyone learns at their own pace, and beginners are ALWAYS welcome; what’s most important is that we move and breathe and have some fun! Follow along with us and learn as you go.

As with any exercise program, please consult with a physician. This class is suitable for all ages.

Sifu Whit McClendon 35 years experience Kung Fu & Tai Chi

* Class dates and times are subject to change due to weather and holidays. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.