Tackle Your TBR - a Quiet Book Club

Do you have trouble finding time to read? Is your house too loud to focus on your book? Join a group of readers for some quiet, dedicated reading time and knock out your ever-growing TBR* list! We’ll provide the space, snacks, and ambience; you’ll bring yourself, a book, and whatever you need to settle in!

We'll be meeting quarterly on the second Tuesday from 1pm to 2:30pm in our meeting room!

(*TBR = To Be Read)