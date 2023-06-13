Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive
to
Members Choice Credit Union 18211 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77094
×
Members Choice Credit Union
Members Choice Credit Union and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will team up to save lives by hosting a blood drive on June 13.
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will team up to save lives by hosting a blood drive for the local community. As a special thank you, donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel to enjoy during their summer adventures.
Info
Members Choice Credit Union 18211 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77094
Fundraiser