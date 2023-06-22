Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive
to
Members Choice Hwy 6 and Little York 15701 Kingfield Drive , Katy, Texas 77084
×
Members Choice Credit Union
Members Choice, Chick-fil-A, and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will team up to save lives with a blood drive on June 22.
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will team up to save lives by hosting a blood drive for the local community. As a special thank you, donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel to enjoy during their summer adventures.
Info
Members Choice Hwy 6 and Little York 15701 Kingfield Drive , Katy, Texas 77084
Fundraiser