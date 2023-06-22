Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive

to

Members Choice Hwy 6 and Little York 15701 Kingfield Drive , Katy, Texas 77084

Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will team up to save lives by hosting a blood drive for the local community. As a special thank you, donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel to enjoy during their summer adventures.

Info

Members Choice Hwy 6 and Little York 15701 Kingfield Drive , Katy, Texas 77084
Fundraiser
to
Google Calendar - Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive - 2023-06-22 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive - 2023-06-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive - 2023-06-22 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Vibes and Saving Lives: Members Choice Credit Union to Host Blood Drive - 2023-06-22 14:00:00 ical