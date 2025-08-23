Summer Vegan BBQ and Dairy-Free Gelato

× Expand Vegan Donut & Gelato NA

Vegan Donut & Gelato is working up some summer magic with this free vegan BBQ event with our favorite Chef Hannah Kaminsky, because let's face it - who says no to a healthy plantbased grillin' on a nice summer day?

Hannah is the author of several best-selling vegan cookbooks including My Sweet Vegan, Super Vegan Scoops!, Real Food Real Fast, Everyday Vegan Cheat Sheet, and more! She will be sharing her favorite homemade vegan sausage recipe, and there's going to be taste-testing of samples hot off the grill plate.

This event is happening on August 23 from 6-8pm. Reserve your spot & mark your calendar by selecting Going on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Avvm9ezjZ/

If you need to reserve for multiple people, you can get free tickets on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-event-summer-vegan-bbq-dairy-free-ice-cream-tickets-1501822073249

Questions or need special accommodation, call 832-593-7788.