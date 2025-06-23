Summer Art Workshop for Tweens

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a special art workshop for students entering grades 4-8. The “Recycled Art” workshop will take place on Thursday, June 26, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

In this workshop, Young Audiences of Houston teaching artist Charles Washington will show students how to create art by using found objects in their classroom and community. They will learn about different mediums to work with, such as drawing, painting, and sculpture. Participants will gain an appreciation for art around them, be able to think critically, and create art from everyday objects.

Washington is a visionary environmental artist who uses a wide range of techniques and materials. His subjects often include African pastoral, American jazz, and free-form designs. A master of mixed media, Washington also creates spectacular functional and wearable art.

This program is made possible courtesy of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To register online at Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (281-395-1311), or by visiting the library.