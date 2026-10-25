The Fort Bend Junior Service League will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Sugar Plum Market Nov. 4-7 at the Stafford Centre, bringing together more than 100 vendors for four days of holiday shopping, a fashion show and photos with Santa Claus.

This year's theme, "Once Upon a Sugar Plum Market: Celebrating 25 Years of Magic," marks a milestone for the annual fundraiser, which has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations serving Fort Bend County since its inception in 2001.

Shoppers will find holiday decorations, clothing, gifts, gourmet foods and other merchandise from vendors offering a variety of seasonal items.

Special events will take place throughout the market.

The celebration begins Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a Preview Night Celebration, giving guests an opportunity to shop before the market opens to the general public.

A fashion show is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, featuring clothing and accessories from market vendors. The event includes light refreshments, beverages and admission to the market.

Families can visit Santa Claus for holiday photos Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Sugar Plum Market is one of the Fort Bend Junior Service League's signature fundraising events. Proceeds help support charitable organizations and community programs throughout Fort Bend County.

Since the league was founded in 2001, its fundraising activities have generated more than $6.4 million in donations to local nonprofit agencies.