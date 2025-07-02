Sugar Land Fireworks – Red White & Boom

Gather your family and friends and enjoy a day at Constellation Field for Red, White and BOOM. Enjoy good music, laughter, delicious food and celebrate freedom while making unforgettable memories. As night falls, prepare for the colorful explosion of fireworks in the starry sky.

To secure your tickets for this patriotic experience, there’s an important step you must take: sign up for e-bill. By doing so, you'll receive an exclusive email containing a special access code that grants you entry to this event.

Join us on July 4, 2025 for Red, White & Boom presented by NMDP at the ballpark and don’t miss great food, live entertainment, vendor booths, activities for the entire family and a spectacular fireworks show to cap off the evening!

WHEN: July 4, 2025 | 6 PM - 10 PM

WHERE: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498)

TICKETS: General admission $14 each / Regions Bank Club $32 each / Regions Bank Club + food $57 each

PARKING: $7 per vehicle

Buy Tickets and Parking

Sugar Land Residents:

Please note that all complimentary tickets for Red, White and Boom have been claimed, so your discount code is no longer active. To secure your tickets for this patriotic experience, there’s an important step you must take: sign up for e-bill. By doing so, you'll receive an exclusive email containing a special access code that grants you entry to this event.

www.sugarlandtx.gov/eBilling