State of the County Address - Waller County

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon will deliver his State of the County Address at the 2K Reserve in Hempstead, TX, on Thursday, Nov. 14. This annual address offers an opportunity for Judge Duhon to share the county's progress, discuss key issues, and outline future goals for the community. Attendees can expect insights on recent developments, economic growth, infrastructure projects, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Waller County. The event is a valuable occasion for residents and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the county's direction and vision for the year ahead.