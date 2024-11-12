Screenshot 2023-11-12 at 4.27.32 PM.png

Waller County

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon

State of the County Address - Waller County

by

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon will deliver his State of the County Address at the 2K Reserve in Hempstead, TX, on Thursday, Nov. 14. This annual address offers an opportunity for Judge Duhon to share the county's progress, discuss key issues, and outline future goals for the community. Attendees can expect insights on recent developments, economic growth, infrastructure projects, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Waller County. The event is a valuable occasion for residents and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the county's direction and vision for the year ahead.

Info

The 2K Reserve

Facebook, 2K Reserve

2K Reserve 26260 Nelson Road, Hempstead, Texas 77445
Public Meeting
Google Calendar - State of the County Address - Waller County - 2024-11-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - State of the County Address - Waller County - 2024-11-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - State of the County Address - Waller County - 2024-11-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - State of the County Address - Waller County - 2024-11-14 11:00:00 ical