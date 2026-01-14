Star of Destiny Chapter of Daughterts of the American Revolution

America 250 Patriot Marker to Be Dedicated in Historic Thomas Park

KATY, Texas — The Star of Destiny Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host a public dedication ceremony for an America 250! Patriot Marker on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Thomas Park in downtown Katy.

The ceremony honors the men and women who achieved American independence during the Revolutionary War and marks Katy’s participation in the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, culminating on July 4, 2026.

Thomas Park—Katy’s oldest park, established in 1907 and located on land shown on the city’s original 1895 townsite map—was selected for its deep historical significance. The park is named for James Oliver Thomas, one of Katy’s founders and a documented descendant of Revolutionary War patriots. The site is also home to the unique tri-county marker where Harris, Fort Bend, and Waller counties meet and is a popular destination for residents, school groups, and visitors.

The City of Katy partnered with the Star of Destiny Chapter to approve placement of the marker in Thomas Park.

The bronze marker is part of the America 250! Patriot Marker program, a national initiative of the Daughters of the American Revolution designed to create lasting, visible reminders of the individuals and ideals that shaped the founding of the United States. The marker will serve as a permanent educational resource, linking Katy’s local history to the broader American story.

Following the dedication ceremony, guests are invited to a reception at the historic Stockdick House at Katy Heritage Park. The reception will provide an opportunity for fellowship in a preserved landmark associated with one of Katy’s founding families, further reinforcing the connection between local heritage and the nation’s founding ideals.

The event will include patriotic elements, recognition of veterans and civic leaders, and participation by heritage organizations. The ceremony and reception are free and open to the public.

Event Details

What: America 250 Patriot Marker Dedication

When: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:30am

Where: Thomas Park, Downtown Katy, Texas

Reception: Stockdick House, Katy Heritage Park

Host: Star of Destiny Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Admission: Free and open to the public