Spring Market of Katy

Join us at our 17th Annual Spring Market at the Katy Merrell Center for a fun weekend of shopping with handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, holiday accessories, children's gifts, clothing boutiques & more!

Grab your girlfriends, mom, or daughter, and come enjoy the fun while shopping and supporting 130 small businesses at our Katy Spring Gift Market.

April 12-13th, 2025

General Admission Hours

Saturday 10:00 am-5:00 pm | Sunday 11:00 am-4:00 pm