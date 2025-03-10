Running in the Park

Spring Community Campout

 Pack your tent and sleeping bags for a night of family fun including activities, dinner, an outdoor movie, s'mores, and a light breakfast. Set-up begins Friday at 4PM and camp breaks by 9AM Saturday morning.

 You may bring your own food and drinks. No alcohol permitted. Bring your own tent and sleeping necessities. No campers or trailers. Electricity not provided. Public restrooms are available. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. No pets allowed.

 Attendees are required to register for this event regardless of your plans to stay the night. It is a free event but space is limited! Registration will open February 7th! Once it does, be sure to register by March 14th.

VFW Park 6202 George Bush Drive, Katy, Texas 77493
