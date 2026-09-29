Spooky Halloween Activities at Monster Mini Golf Katy
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Monster Mini Golf Katy 1705 North Fry Road Suite 3, Katy, Texas 77449
Monster Mini Golf
Spooky Season with Monster Mini Golf
Looking for Halloween activities in Katy that are not limited to one crowded weekend? Make Monster Mini Golf Katy part of your spooky season plans throughout October.
Gather your favorite ghouls for glow-in-the-dark mini golf, arcade games and monstrous indoor fun in an immersive setting made for the season. Add a Halloween date night, family night out, October birthday celebration or something fun to do with friends this season! Monster Mini Golf offers a friendly fright for all ages, any day of the week.
Monster Mini Golf Katy welcomes guests from Richmond, Fulshear, Brookshire and throughout the greater Fort Bend County area. Stop by the nearest location today!