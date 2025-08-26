Spavia Community Open House

Spavia Cinco Ranch 10705 Spring Green Blvd. Suite 600, Katy, Texas

In celebration of its 20th anniversary and year-round Spavia Cares mission, Spavia Cinco Ranch invites the community to a special open house event, kicking off a month-long charitable initiative and limited-time facial treatment. This national campaign brings together IMAGE Skincare, the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack and Family Hope Fulshear all with a shared goal of promoting wellness and giving back during Hunger Action Month.

WHAT: Open house to sample Spavia Cinco Ranch offerings, including: One-on-one consultations, platinum ice facial sampling, as well as massage/body treatments. There will also be boutique discounts, door prizes, goodie bags, and refreshments.

