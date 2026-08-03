A Sound Harvest concert by Bob Bryant
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Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
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Noel Bryant
A Sound Harvest
Experience the rich colors and textures of autumn through a vibrant program that captures the spirit of the season. A Sound Harvest invites audiences to reflect on cherished memories and the beauty of change through evocative and engaging musical selections. Join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for an inspiring afternoon that sets the tone for a remarkable season.
Info
Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Live Music, Music