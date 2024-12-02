Soul Divas Tribute

Get ready to groove with The Soul Divas as she pays homage to the iconic divas Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Gladys Knight, the Princess of Soul, and Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll! Immerse yourself in the magic of live music and experience the unforgettable energy of their greatest hits! Brenda delivers an electrifying evening filled with feel-good vibes and groovy old-school beats that’ll have you tapping your feet all night long. Don’t miss out on this epic tribute to these legendary figures that promises to ignite your soul and leave you wanting more!

*Event dates and times are subject to change. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.

Please no glass, alcohol, balls, or pets on the green.