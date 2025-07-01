Fireworks

Simonton Fireworks & 4th of July Celebrations

Liberty on the Brazos

This family-friendly event will feature something for everyone, including local vendors offering unique goods, delicious food trucks serving up tasty treats, and live music that will get you on your feet to dance the night away. Kids will love the Kid's Zone, packed with exciting activities, games, and entertainment. The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the sky and leave you in awe. 

Whether you’re enjoying the great food, shopping from local artisans, dancing to the music, or watching the fireworks with your loved ones, Liberty on the Brazos is the perfect way to celebrate both our nation’s independence and the close-knit community we cherish. 

Bring your friends and family for a night of fun, entertainment, and patriotism at this unforgettable event in Simonton!

Commissioner Andy Meyers

Daily Park 4026 Nails Road, Simonton, Texas 77476
