Silver Seger “Bob Seger Tribute”
“Silver Seger” is a six-piece band that has combined its years of
musical experience and channeled it into the best, and most
authentic tribute to the timeless music of “Bob Seger”. Houston
and the surrounding area are their favorite haunts, but they will
soon be branching out to cover a wider area of Texas.
Billy, John, Hank, Xan, and Garry’s mission is to provide a
nostalgic, happy, and genuine Seger experience to anyone lucky
enough to catch the show.
From “Old Time Rock & Roll to “Turn the Page” and everything
in between, you will be surprised, impressed, and touched by
the experience.
Thank you, “Bob Seger” for your magic!
Info
Willow Fork Drainage District
Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Fun, Live Music, Music