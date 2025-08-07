Silver Seger

Silver Seger “Bob Seger Tribute”

“Silver Seger” is a six-piece band that has combined its years of

musical experience and channeled it into the best, and most

authentic tribute to the timeless music of “Bob Seger”. Houston

and the surrounding area are their favorite haunts, but they will

soon be branching out to cover a wider area of Texas.

Billy, John, Hank, Xan, and Garry’s mission is to provide a

nostalgic, happy, and genuine Seger experience to anyone lucky

enough to catch the show.

From “Old Time Rock &amp; Roll to “Turn the Page” and everything

in between, you will be surprised, impressed, and touched by

the experience.

Thank you, “Bob Seger” for your magic!

Info

Central Green

Willow Fork Drainage District

Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
