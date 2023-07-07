Silent Hunters – All About Owls

× Expand Houston Audubon Owl

In the dark of night, the nocturnal hunters emerge. Owls spend their nights hunting for prey and raising their families. Learn about these silent hunters and meet live owls. This program is presented by Houston Audubon and has been one of our most popular programs.

The 1.5-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free, family–friendly activity for all ages.