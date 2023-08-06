Screenshot 2023-01-06 at 11.19.37 AM.png

FBCSO

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan

Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office invites you to their S.A.F.E community meet and greet.

by

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan will host eight community “Meet and Greet” events starting on August 8, lasting through September 7, 2023. One will be held in Fuslhear and the other will be held in Katy. 

Safety Awareness For Everyone (S.A.F.E.) is a community event showcasing the numerous services offered by the Sheriff's Office. Hear from Sheriff Eric Fagan about the importance of community safety and the many resources available. 

 There will be two events in the Katy area are:

  • August 8, 2023, 7 to 8 p.m., Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex, 6561 Flewellen Way, Fulshear 
  • August 10, 2023, 7 to 8 p.m., Justice of the Peace Court, 22333 Grand Corner Drive, Katy

"Community safety and engagement is important to this organization," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "The S.A.F.E. events will be an excellent opportunity for our community members to interact with law enforcement officers and gain a better understanding of the many programs available."

Info

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Annex

FB County

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Annex 22333 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX, Katy, Texas 77494
to
Google Calendar - Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting - 2023-08-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting - 2023-08-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting - 2023-08-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting - 2023-08-10 19:00:00 ical