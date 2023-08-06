Sheriff Eric Fagan Public Meeting

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan will host eight community “Meet and Greet” events starting on August 8, lasting through September 7, 2023. One will be held in Fuslhear and the other will be held in Katy.

Safety Awareness For Everyone (S.A.F.E.) is a community event showcasing the numerous services offered by the Sheriff's Office. Hear from Sheriff Eric Fagan about the importance of community safety and the many resources available.

There will be two events in the Katy area are:

August 8, 2023, 7 to 8 p.m., Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex, 6561 Flewellen Way, Fulshear

August 10, 2023, 7 to 8 p.m., Justice of the Peace Court, 22333 Grand Corner Drive, Katy

"Community safety and engagement is important to this organization," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "The S.A.F.E. events will be an excellent opportunity for our community members to interact with law enforcement officers and gain a better understanding of the many programs available."