Sewing by Hand Club is a class where we will go over different sewing methods, techniques, and projects. Each month we will learn techniques and discuss how they can be used to repair clothing or create new sewing projects. These classes are intended for beginners and no previous experience with sewing is required.

This month's focus will be on learning how to make a fabric ornaments.

Materials for this program are provided by the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

This program is intended for people ages 14 and older.

Limited supplies are available. Registration is required. Call 281-395-1311 or register online.