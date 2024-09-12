Sewing by Hand Club is a class where we will go over different sewing methods, techniques, and projects. Each month we will learn techniques and discuss how they can be used to repair clothing or create new sewing projects. These classes are intended for beginners and no previous experience with sewing is required.

This month's focus will be on learning how to make a felt pocket cat.

Limited supplies are available. Materials for the program are provided by the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

This program is intended for ages 14 and older.

Registration is required. Call 281-395-1311 or register online.