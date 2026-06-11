Sent: A 3-Week Sermon Series at New Hope Presbyterian Church
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New Hope Presbyterian Church 25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, Texas 77494
New Hope Presbyterian Church & AI
Image graphic showing map with pinpoint of church in the center and arrows leading out into the greater Katy area. Text says "Sent: A 3-week series in Matthew 10" June 14 The waiting Room, June 21st The Cost of Going, June 28 Even a Cup of Cold Water. Sundays at 10:30 am, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 25323 Roesner Lane"
Beginning June 14, join us for Sent, a three-week journey through Matthew 10 as we explore what it means to be followers of Jesus beyond the walls of the church.
Whether you're navigating a new season, searching for purpose, or simply wondering what faith looks like in everyday life, there's a place for you here.
📍 New Hope Presbyterian Church
25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, TX
🕥 Sundays at 10:30 AM
Everyone belongs. Everyone is welcome.