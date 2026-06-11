Sent: A 3-Week Sermon Series at New Hope Presbyterian Church

× Expand New Hope Presbyterian Church & AI Image graphic showing map with pinpoint of church in the center and arrows leading out into the greater Katy area. Text says "Sent: A 3-week series in Matthew 10" June 14 The waiting Room, June 21st The Cost of Going, June 28 Even a Cup of Cold Water. Sundays at 10:30 am, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 25323 Roesner Lane"

Beginning June 14, join us for Sent, a three-week journey through Matthew 10 as we explore what it means to be followers of Jesus beyond the walls of the church.

Whether you're navigating a new season, searching for purpose, or simply wondering what faith looks like in everyday life, there's a place for you here.

📍 New Hope Presbyterian Church

25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, TX

🕥 Sundays at 10:30 AM

Everyone belongs. Everyone is welcome.