Sent: A 3-Week Sermon Series at New Hope Presbyterian Church

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New Hope Presbyterian Church 25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, Texas 77494

Beginning June 14, join us for Sent, a three-week journey through Matthew 10 as we explore what it means to be followers of Jesus beyond the walls of the church.

Whether you're navigating a new season, searching for purpose, or simply wondering what faith looks like in everyday life, there's a place for you here.

📍 New Hope Presbyterian Church

25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, TX

🕥 Sundays at 10:30 AM

Everyone belongs. Everyone is welcome.

Info

New Hope Presbyterian Church 25323 Roesner Lane, Katy, Texas 77494
Public Meeting
Faith, Religion
281 492 8520
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