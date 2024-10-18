scarecrow.png

Scarecrow Festival

The Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to a spooktacular day of fun at the Abe & Lizzie Daily Park!

 What to Expect:

  • Trunk or Treat: Grab your candy bags and enjoy some Halloween goodies!
  • Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious options.
  • Holiday Market: Shop unique finds and seasonal goodies from local vendors.
  • Kid Zone: Let the little ones bounce around on inflatable slides and more.
  • Costume Contest: Show off your best costumes for a chance to win prizes from Culver’s!
  • Boo-zey Bunker: Adults can enjoy a selection of festive beverages.
  • Live Music: Suzanne's Band

 Parking: $5 per car.

 Location: Abe & Lizzie Daily Park, 4026 Nails Rd, Simonton, TX 77476.

Interested in becoming a sponsor, vendor, or bringing your food truck? Contact the Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce for more details.

Info

Festival
to
