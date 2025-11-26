Santa Lands at Grange Dec. 13

× Expand Grange by Johnson Development Santa Claus is coming to Grange — his first official visit — and everyone is invited to see him land, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Santa will touch down at Henley Park, 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy.

Santa will touch down at Henley Park, 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy. This addition to Santa's flight path will be accompanied by flight attendant elves, festive tunes, holiday treats and warm drinks. Kids can write and deliver letters to the big man and pose for holiday photos. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more and RSVP, visit www.liveingrange.com/community-events/santa-lands-in-grange-detail-s-7-1765605600.

More information about the new 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.