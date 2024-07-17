Salt Grass Trail Ride and Marks Family History

Local author Ray Viator will discuss his book, All Trails Lead to Houston: Riding to the Rodeo. He will discuss the history of LH7 Ranch and the important role that the Marks family played in starting the Houston Rodeo and the Salt Grass Trail Ride. He will display the photos from the book, including several provided by the Marks family as well as photos from the Valley Lodge Trail Ride that passes through the community each year on its way to downtown Houston and the Houston Rodeo Parade to kick off the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.