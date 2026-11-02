Giant inflatable playground coming to Katy Mills for holiday season

KATY — Families looking for something fun to do with their children during the holiday season will have a new option at Katy Mills, where a 22,000-square-foot inflatable playground featuring giant castles, interactive play areas and family-friendly entertainment opens Nov. 7.

Royal Duck Inflatables will operate at the shopping center from Nov. 7, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, offering giant inflatable castles, interactive play areas, music and photo opportunities for visitors of all ages.

The seasonal attraction is designed for children, families and groups of friends looking for an active entertainment experience. Visitors can enjoy the inflatable playground while taking advantage of the shopping, dining and other entertainment options at Katy Mills.

Katy Mills is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

Admission prices, operating hours and reservation information are available at Royal Duck Inflatables.

Royal Duck's website says nonslip socks are required for everyone using the inflatables.