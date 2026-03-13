Rosenberg Railroad Museum’s Roaring Good Time Gala

Inspired by the spirit and style of the Roaring Twenties, the Gala will transport guests to a bygone era with period flair, lively entertainment, and an unforgettable atmosphere set among historic rail artifacts. Proceeds from the evening will directly support the Museum’s preservation efforts, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives.

This year’s Gala honors Joe and Doris Gurecky for more than two decades of unwavering dedication to the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Through their generous support, volunteer service, and leadership, the Gureckys have played a vital role in strengthening the Museum’s impact throughout Rosenberg and Fort Bend County. Their shared passion for preservation and education has helped ensure that the region’s rich railroad history continues to inspire future generations.

“The Roaring Goodtime Gala is not only a celebration of history, but of the people who make preservation possible,” said Rainey Webster, Executive Director of the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. “Joe and Doris exemplify the heart of our Museum, and we are thrilled to recognize their extraordinary contributions.”

The evening will include dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and opportunities to support the Museum’s ongoing capital and programmatic initiatives. Guests are encouraged to don their finest 1920s-inspired attire and join in the festivities. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event details are available at https://www.rosenbergrrmuseum.org/gala or by contacting Rainey.Webster@RRRM.org.