× Expand RISE Music & Dance, LLC RISE Musical Theatre Showcase: The Best of Broadway

The Best of Broadway – RISE Musical Theatre Showcase

Experience the magic of Broadway right here in Katy, Texas!

Join RISE Musical Theatre for The Best of Broadway, a family-friendly musical theatre showcase featuring talented young performers from RISE Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Broadway Beats.

Enjoy an exciting afternoon of singing, dancing, and beloved Broadway favorites as our students bring the energy and excitement of musical theatre to the stage!

Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 3:00–4:30 PM

Morton Ranch High School Performing Arts Center

21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Tickets: $25 | General Admission

Open to the public and appropriate for all ages. Bring the whole family for an afternoon celebrating the performing arts!

Purchase tickets: https://risewarehouse.com/product/the-best-of-broadway-tickets/