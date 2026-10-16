RISE Music & Dance, LLC
RISE Musical Theatre Showcase: The Best of Broadway
The Best of Broadway – RISE Musical Theatre Showcase
Experience the magic of Broadway right here in Katy, Texas!
Join RISE Musical Theatre for The Best of Broadway, a family-friendly musical theatre showcase featuring talented young performers from RISE Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Broadway Beats.
Enjoy an exciting afternoon of singing, dancing, and beloved Broadway favorites as our students bring the energy and excitement of musical theatre to the stage!
Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 3:00–4:30 PM
Morton Ranch High School Performing Arts Center
21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449
Tickets: $25 | General Admission
Open to the public and appropriate for all ages. Bring the whole family for an afternoon celebrating the performing arts!
Purchase tickets: https://risewarehouse.com/product/the-best-of-broadway-tickets/
Info
Katy ISD