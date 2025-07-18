The City of Katy will bring country act Sawyer Brown Band to downtown for the 44th annual Rice Harvest Festival this fall.

Set for Oct. 11-12, 2025, at the downtown square on Second Street and Avenue C, the festival will feature the award-winning band as Saturday night's main attraction.

This year's Rice Harvest Festival expands beyond music with several new attractions. The AgVenture Area will showcase Katy's agricultural heritage through a large petting zoo, pony rides and interactive exhibits highlighting the city's rice farming history. Sports enthusiasts can gather in the new Sports Zone to watch college and professional football games throughout the weekend.

MacGregor Entertainment returns to operate the carnival. The carnival will offer rides and games suitable for all ages.

